LIMA — A total of 19 area wrestlers reached the quarterfinal round after the first day of the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational. The heavy hitters in the 182-pound division, Bluffton’s DeAndre Nassar, Carey’s Tanner May and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Danny Rosales, all returning state placers, are still alive. Nassar improved his record to 24-0 with a […]