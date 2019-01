LIMA — Bluffton’s DeAndre Nassar and Lakota’s Trevor Franks recorded big victories to win their respective weight classes at Saturday’s Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational. After beating Ottawa-Glandorf’s Danny Rosales 3-1 in overtime for the second time this season in the 182-pound finals of last week’s Van Buren Invitational, Nassar vowed their next meeting would […]