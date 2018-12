RAWSON — Liberty-Benton rolled to the team title while host Cory-Rawson’s Deontae Davis netted the most valuable wrestler award to highlight the day for area wrestlers at Saturday’s Cory-Rawson Duals. Five Liberty-Benton wrestlers posted perfect records as the Eagles went 5-0 in duals, scoring wins over Cory-Rawson (44-18), Ada (60-9), Lima Senior (66-3), Columbus Grove […]