OREGON — Patrick Henry returning state placer Wil Morrow knocked off three opponents on Friday to reach the 195-pound championship match at Oregon Clay’s Maumee Bay Invitational. Morrow, now 21-0 on the season, blanked Perrysburg’s Ryan Musgrove in his first match and followed that with a 7-3 win against Sandusky’s Terion Stewart in the quarterfinals […]