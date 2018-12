DEFIANCE — Bluffton’s DeAndre Nassar edged Ottawa-Glandorf’s Danny Rosales in a battle of returning state wrestling placewinners at 182 pounds to earn the tournament’s Most Valuable Wrestler award, and a total of three area wrestlers won individual crowns at Saturday’s 41-team Border War Tournament at Defiance High School. Findlay’s Jonah Smith and Patrick Henry’s Wil […]