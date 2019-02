TIFFIN — Carey’s Tanner May ran his record to 33-2 by winning the 182-pound division at Saturday’s Tiffin Calvert Gene Kimmet Invitational. Norwalk won the tournament by edging Oregon Clay 215-211½. Liberty-Benton topped Carey 147-133 for fourth place. Other area teams included Cory-Rawson (7th place, 85½ points), Hopewell-Loudon (8th, 78), Riverdale (9th, 75½), Van Buren […]