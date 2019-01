PERRYSBURG — Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass had quite a weekend. Snodgrass followed up Friday’s 2-0 start with a perfect Saturday performance to win the 220-pound weight class under the spotlight at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament. Snodgrass, now 15-3 on the season, reached the final by edging Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer 2-1 in the semifinals. He had […]