Three Findlay High wrestlers posted 5-0 records on Saturday as the Trojans went 3-2 and finished seventh at the Trojan Duals at Findlay High School. The Trojans opened with wins over Bluffton (63-16) and Sandusky (58-18), but dropped close matches in the next two rounds to Miami East (38-33) and Wauseon (39-37). Findlay finished with […]