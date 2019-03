NORWALK — Upper Sandusky’s remaining wrestlers bowed out in their first matches Saturday at the Division II district wrestling tournament at Norwalk. Sophomore Emery Pahl fell to Wauseon’s Connor Twigg 6-1 at 132 pounds to finish the season with a 17-11 record. Brayzin McDaniel, a junior, dropped a 14-7 match to Elida’s Bailey Gibson at […]