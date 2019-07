CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals signed long snapper and Ottawa-Glandorf High School graduate Dan Godsil on Thursday. Godsil, a 2015 O-G grad, was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 17 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2019 NFL Draft in April. Godsil, a 6-foot-4, 233-pound rookie, […]