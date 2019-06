Findlay High senior outfielder Phillip Bibler earned first-team honors and juniors Ethan Canterbury and Patrick Dillon were second-team picks in the 2019 Three Rivers Athletic Conference all-league baseball selections. Bibler was Findlay’s leading hitter with a .389 average. Bibler scored 22 runs and drove in 11. A junior infielder, Canterbury batted .382 and scored 25 […]