The University of Findlay’s Hayley Robinett and Jenna Shipman both earned a pair of first-place finishes to lead the Oilers’ indoor track and field teams at Saturday’s Findlay Open at the Malcolm Athletic Center. Robinett won the women’s 800 (2:18.09) and teamed with Jenna Shipman, Aubreah Manns (Riverdale) and Semoy Hemmings to win the 1,600 […]