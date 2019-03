Lindenwood University scored five straight goals on its way to a 6-3 nonconference women’s lacrosse win against the University of Findlay at the Armstrong Complex on Friday. The Oilers (1-3) scored first on Hanna Morgan’s unassisted goal at the 26:23 mark of the first half. Sarah Farley and Carly Federowski scored back-to-back goals just 89 […]