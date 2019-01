The University of Findlay’s Xavier Marable and Lenell Shelby recorded a pair of first-place finishes on the second day of the Findlay Alumni Classic and Elite Throws Meet on Saturday at the Koehler Center. Shelby won the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.23) and teamed with Lane Kolb, Marable and Ethan Pensante to win the 1,600 relay […]