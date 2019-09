KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Findlay volleyball team dropped its opening two matches of the season at Friday’s Loper Preseason Tournament at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Findlay dropped a 25-11, 25-20, 25-23 decision to Augustana (S.D.) before falling to the host Lopers 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14. Findlay’s Rylie Pattison led the way in the […]