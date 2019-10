Emily Annesser totaled 51 assists while Madison Moore had 24 kills as the University of Findlay volleyball team split a pair of matches on Saturday. The Oilers opened by knocking off Ohio Dominican 25-23, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference contest. Findlay fell to Gannon 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 in the second match. […]