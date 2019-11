OWENSBORO, Ky. — The University of Findlay women’s volleyball team fell to 6-17 on the season with a 25-14, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13 Great Midwest Athletic Conference loss to Kentucky Wesleyan on Friday. Rylie Pattison led the Oilers with 17 kills and a .282 hitting percentage. Natalie Maras added 13 kills and Shelby Kin (Carey) […]