Five different University of Findlay men’s soccer players scored Saturday as the Oilers knocked off Daeman College 5-0 in a nonleague contest at DeHaven Field. Jack Atkinson, David Hug, Kegan Winkler, Josh Dickinson and Taylor Miles each scored for Findlay (3-0). The Oilers had a 29-9 advantage in shots, while goalkeeper Andrew Boulton had six […]