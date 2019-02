CANTON — Hannah Cedarholm and Amanda Stiegal have both collected four wins after the second day of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Mountain East Conference swimming and diving championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium. Stiegal won the women’s 50 freestyle (23.72) and Cederholm captured the 200 individual medley (2:05.33) individually. They also teamed with Chris McFarland and […]