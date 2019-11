Devin Rogers and Devin Trevino picked up third-place finishes for the University of Findlay wrestling team as the Roughnecks hosted the Findlay Open on Saturday. Rogers went 5-1 in the 149-pound weight class. Trevino (165) went 4-1, including a sudden-death victory over Tiffin’s Derek Gross in the third-place match. James Wimer was fifth at 157 […]