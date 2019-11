Two players with area ties recorded their first career double-doubles Sunday as the University of Findlay women’s basketball team defeated Saginaw Valley State 62-59 in a nonconference game. UF improved to 2-0, while SVSU fell to 1-1. Sophomore forward Bridget Landin (Ottoville) had 16 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs. Sophomore forward Sydney Kin […]