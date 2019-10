PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Sierra Peacock and Adele Strading scored two goals each and the University of Findlay’s unbeaten women’s soccer team dominated from start to finish in posting an 8-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win over Alderson Broaddus on Saturday. Ashley Rings, Jayla Campbell, Sage Schnell and Addie Graham also had goals for UF, 9-0-1 […]