PEPPER PIKE — For a few seconds late in the third quarter, University of Findlay senior Elissa Ellerbrock had outscored Ursuline College’s offensive output 24-22. Ellerbrock racked up a career-high 24 points as the Oilers put together a 76-50 Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball win Saturday. Findlay improved to 17-6 overall, 13-5 in the […]