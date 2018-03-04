“The Emoji Movie,” Tom Cruise & Tyler Perry are the winners, er, losers at 2018 Razzies

Sony Pictures AnimationOn Sunday night, the best of Hollywood will be saluted at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. But Saturday night, Hollywood’s worst was highlighted at the 2018 Razzies.

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, have been “awarding” the worst movies and performances for 38 years. This year’s big winner, er, loser was The Emoji Movie, which was named Worst Picture. It’s the first animated movie to win in that category.

The Emoji Movie‘s director, Anthony Leondis, was named Worst Director, and the film also scored the Worst Screenplay trophy.

In addition, it won for Worst Screen Combo, for “Any two obnoxious emojis.”

Tyler Perry was named Worst Actress for his signature role as Madea in Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween, while Tom Cruise was named Worst Actor for The Mummy. Mel Gibson was named Worst Supporting Actor for Daddy’s Home 2, while Kim Basinger won Worst Supporting Actress for Fifty Shades Darker.

And speaking of Fifty Shades Darker, it won for Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. The Special Rotten Tomatoes Award, aka The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It, went to Baywatch.

This year’s Razzies also included an “In Memoriam” montage. But instead of showing showbiz luminaries who’d passed away, it showed photos of everyone who’s been accused of sexual misconduct or harassment this year, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Russell Simmons, Bill Cosby, James Franco, Jeremy Piven, Dustin Hoffman, Casey Affleck and even President Trump.

The montage ended with the words, “Very sorry, but we won’t be missing you — or your kind.”

[embedded content] [embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.