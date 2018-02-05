The first teaser for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” debuts during Super Bowl LII

Disney(MINNESOTA) — It wasn’t all touchdowns and tackles Sunday night during the Super Bowl — a teaser from a galaxy far, far away also delighted fans around the globe.

The first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the highly-anticipated Han Solo film from the Star Wars universe, aired during the game.

In the clip we see the full cast of characters in all their Star Wars glory for the first time.

We also see a young Han asked what he wants to be.

“I’m gonna be a pilot,” he tells an Imperial recruiter, adding he’ll be “the best in the galaxy.”

The short clip is the first fans have seen from the film that stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Solo, Donald Glover as his suave frenemy Lando Calrissian, along with other A-listers like Woody Harrelson and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

“The movie will explore the duo’s [Han and Chewbacca] adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian,” an official release from last year revealed about the film that will tell the origin stories of the characters Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams and Peter Mayhew made famous almost four decades ago.

The full 2-minute trailer will debut exclusively on Good Morning America Monday morning.

Solo hits theaters on May 25.

Lucasfilm and ABC are both owned by Disney.

<br />

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.