The future is now: the employee-free Amazon Go Store now open to the public

iStock/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) — Ordering online is so 2000s. The Amazon Go Store, an automated store that employees of the online retail giant have enjoyed at their company’s Seattle headquarters, is now open to the public.

The convenience store puts a premium on convenience: you walk in by scanning your phone via a specialized app, grab what you want, and walk out — with a charge for whatever you took logged automatically.

There are pre-packaged food and other fare for the taking, but there’s also a wine section, reports Recode, which took a private tour of the store.

So far, there are no plans to expand the concept nationwide, the tech site notes, but it’s safe to say it could if it turns out to be successful.

