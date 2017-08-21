“The Hitman's Bodyguard” snuffs the competition with $21.6 million box office weekend

Lionsgate/Jack English(LOS ANGELES) — The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, beat expectations to take the top spot at the weekend box office with an estimated $21.1 million opening weekend.

Coming in at number two was last week’s box office champ Annabelle: Creation, pulling in an estimated $15.5 million stateside and another $42 million overseas. In total, the latest film in The Conjuring series is up to $161 million, bringing the franchise’s total to more than $1 billion globally.

Taking third place was the weekend’s other new release, Logan Lucky. The crime drama, starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig, fell short of expectations, earning an estimated $8 million.

Coming in fourth was Dunkirk with an estimated $6.7 million, bringing its total in the states to $165.5 million. Overseas, the World War II drama collected an additional $8.4 million, bringing its worldwide earnings to more than $372.7 million.

Rounding out the top five was the animated feature The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, raking in $5.1 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Hitman’s Bodyguard, $21.6 million

2. Annabelle: Creation, $15.5 million

3. Logan Lucky, $8 million

4. Dunkirk, $6.7 million

5. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, $5.1 million

6. The Emoji Movie, $4.35 million

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $4.25 million

8. Girls Trip, $3.8 million

9. The Dark Tower, $3.7 million

10. Wind River, $3 million

