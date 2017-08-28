“The Hitman's Bodyguard” tops weekend box office for second week in worst August box office weekend in decades

Lionsgate/Jack English(LOS ANGELES) — The Hitman’s Bodyguard maintained its place at number one in what turned out to be the weakest August weekend at the movies in more than 20 years. The film earned an estimated $10 million dollars in the states, but there’s a chance that when the final numbers come in, the total could wind up in the single digits — a two-year-low.

Annabelle: Creation took second place with a $7.35 million haul. Third place belonged to one of the week’s new releases, Leap! — the animated adventure starring Elle Fanning, Dane Dehaan, Carly Rae Jepsen and Kate McKinnon — taking in $5 million.

Wind River, which expanded to wide release — bowed in fourth place with an estimated $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top five with an estimated $4.35 million, was Logan Lucky.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Hitman’s Bodyguard, $10 million

2. Annabelle: Creation, $7.35 million

3. Leap!, $5 million

4. Wind River, $4.4 million

5. Logan Lucky, $4.36 million

6. Dunkirk, $3.95 million

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $2.7 million

8. Birth of the Dragon, $2.5 million

9. The Emoji Movie, $2.35 million

10. Girls Trip, $2.26 million

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.