“The Hitman's Bodyguard” tops worst Labor Day weekend box office in 17 years

Lionsgate/Jack English The Hitman’s Bodyguard topped the weekend box office for the third week in row in what was the slowest Labor Day weekend in nearly two decades. The Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson action comedy earned an estimated $10.25 million over the three-day, and its four-day total could reach $13 million.

Annabelle: Creation took second place, hauling in an estimated $7.3 million over the three-day weekend and putting it on track to earn around $8.5 for the four-day.

Bowing in third place was Wind River, bringing in an estimated $5.86 million from Friday through Sunday. The animated feature Leap! took fourth place with an estimated $4.9 million for the three-day.

Rounding out the top five was Logan Lucky, raking in an estimated $4.4 million over the three-day weekend.

Elsewhere, the re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1977 sci-fi thriller, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, brought in $1.8 million. The weekend’s other new releases, Tulip Fever and Hazlo Como Hombre both had disappointing debuts, earning an estimated $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Hitman’s Bodyguard, $10.25 million

2. Annabelle: Creation, $7.3 million

3. Wind River, $5.86 million

4. Leap!, $4.9 million

5. Logan Lucky, $4.4 million

6. Dunkirk, $4.1 million

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $3.65 million

8. Despicable Me 3, $2.45 million

9. The Emoji Movie, $2.4 million

10. Girls Trip, $2.3 million

