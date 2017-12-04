“The Last Jedi” is dark, but funny, says director Rian Johnson

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — The countdown is on to the premiere of the latest entry in the Star Wars saga: The Last Jedi arrives a week from Friday.

The movie’s cast and crew assembled Sunday in Los Angeles for a press conference. But if you were expecting spoilers, you’ll be disappointed.

One questioner tried to tease some details from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, asking him how The Last Jedi differs from previous Star Wars movies. After a pregnant pause, Hamill offered only, “It’s longer,” to laughter.

Writer and director Rian Johnson admitted that the buzz about the movie — that it’s darker than many other Star Wars flicks — is true. But, he said, that’s not all there is to The Last Jedi.

“We’re going to go to some intense places in the movie, but I hope also it’s fun, it’s funny,” he said.

And Johnson added, whatever the differences are between The Last Jedi and other Star Wars movies, fans should still expect the kind of thrills that they usually get from Star Wars.

“You have the intensity and you’ve got the opera, but it also means that it makes you come out of the theater wanting to run in your backyard and grab your spaceship toys and make them fly around,” he said.

We already know we’ll be seeing Wookiees and at least one new critter, the puffin-like Porg, but what about seeing Ewoks in the new movie? “Depends on what kind of drugs you take before you go in,” Johnson quipped.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Andy Serkis, Adam Driver, and the late Carrie Fisher, arrives Friday, December 15, from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.