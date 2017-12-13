“The Late Late” sub: James Corden has a baby, Harry Styles tapped to host

Terence Patrick ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — To the confusion of regular Late Late Show viewers and the joy of One Direction fans, the band’s Harry Styles hosted Tuesday night’s show — filling in at the last minute for host James Corden, whose wife, Julia, gave birth to a baby girl just half-an-hour earlier.

“You may be wondering why I’m hosting tonight,” said Styles before joking, “And yes, you are right — President [Donald] Trump finally got sick of James’ jokes and deported him back to England.”

“I am, of course, kidding,” Harry continued. “Actually, I have some great news…just half-an-hour ago, James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl.”

“I have to be very honest, it’s not exactly how I saw my day panning out,” the 23-year-old pop superstar later quipped. “I was [sitting] at home two hours ago…and I got the call that Jules was going into labor. So, James naturally called the funniest guy he knew… and he wasn’t around.”

Harry went on to deliver Corden’s usual monologue, staring off with a joke about President Trump announcing on Monday that he wanted to send astronauts back to the Moon for the first time in 45 years.

“Trump was very startled when [first lady] Melania [Trump] raised her hand and yelled, ‘I’LL GO!” added Harry.

The “Sign of the Times” singer then noted how in the past three months, airlines earned a record $1.2 billion in excess baggage fees.

“But they only received half the money,” he continued. “The other half, they think it could be in Cleveland or Omaha or somewhere.”

Styles also addressed the lip-lock he and Corden shared during the all-star Christmas Carpool Karaoke, which aired on Monday’s Late Late Show.

“I’d like to take an opportunity to announce that we will also be having a baby,” he joked.

