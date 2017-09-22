“The LEGO Ninjago Movie” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” among this week's new releases

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The LEGO Ninjago Movie — This CGI-animated, martial arts comedy adventure — the latest in the LEGO franchise — centers on six gifted teenage ninjas who must put their egos aside to defend their island home, called Ninjago. Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen and Justin Theroux lead the all-star voice cast. Rated PG.

* Kingsman: The Golden Circle — A year after saving the earth in Kingsman: The Secret Service, the Kingsman’s journey continues when their headquarters is destroyed and they’re forced to team with another spy organization to defeat a common enemy. Starring Tom Egerton, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges. Rated R.

* Friend Request — A popular college student — played by Alycia Debnam-Carey — accepts a Facebook friend request from a lonely girl — portrayed by Liesl Ahlers — but when her closest friends start dying one-by-one, she must find a way to stop the carnage. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Battle of the Sexes — Emma Stone and Steve Carell star in this comedy based on the true story of the 1973 tennis match between number-one ranked Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs. Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming and Bill Pullman also star. PG-13.

*Stronger — Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Jeff Bauman in this biopic about an ordinary man who becomes a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Also starring Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany and Miranda Richardson. Rated R.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.