The “LEGO NINJAGO Movie” wants a piece of the box office this weekend

Chances are, if you're under the age of 10 or know someone who is, you're aware of the LEGO NINJAGO phenomenon. It's LEGO toy line, a TV show, and Friday, it's coming to the big screen as The LEGO NINJAGO.

The story revolves around a teen named Lloyd who’s ostracized by his peers because his father just happens to be the evil villain Lord Garmadon, who’s terrorizes the city of Ninjago. Lloyd, along with five other teens, are then recruited by an old ninja master to protect the city from Garmadon’s monsters.

Dave Franco, who voices Lloyd, says the complicated father-son scenes with Garmadon, voiced by Justin Theroux, are actually pretty deep for a kids’ movie.

“It’s the most complex character and relationship I’ve ever played on screen, which is weird to say ‘cause it’s animated,” he tells ABC Radio.

Olivia Munn, who voices Lloyd’s mom Koko, says she loves the film’s many layers — especially the clever references that will go right over some kids’ heads.

“The music cues throughout this movie are so funny,” she says. “There was a Jerry Maguire song and I was like, ‘That’s from Jerry Maguire!’ And my niece totally didn’t get it. But that’s what makes the LEGO movies so great is that from the very beginning, they were adult-friendly.”

The film — which also features the voices of Michael Pena, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson and Jackie Chan — hits theaters Friday, September 22.