The man in the hat is back: Spielberg says “Indiana Jones 5” starts shooting next April

Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images(LONDON) — While overseas promoting his latest film, Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg dropped another pop culture-related bombshell: a fifth Indiana Jones film will get underway next April. And yes, Harrison Ford will be back in the title role.

Spielberg revealed the news at the Empire Awards in London Sunday night, where he picked up a Legend Of Our Lifetime Award. According to Empire Online, he’s excited to shoot the next Indy adventure in the U.K.

The famed director gave a special shoutout to film crews across The Pond, noting, “It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the U.K. The actors, and the crew, the chippies [carpenters], the sparks [electricians], the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here…”

The fifth adventure in the $2-billion-grossing Indiana Jones franchise has a release date of July 20, 2020. The film will be produced by Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

The last installment in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was panned by many fans upon its 2008 release, but went on to gross nearly $790 million worldwide.

