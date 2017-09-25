The man that keeps Fenway Park running has never watched an entire game

ABC News(BOSTON) — Donnie Gardiner, the facilities superintendent at Fenway Park in Boston, has been working behind-the-scenes for nearly 30 years, keeping the home of the Red Sox running.

He was originally hired as a contractor in 1989 before assuming his current position a decade later.

Gardiner said he usually begins his day around 6 a.m. and typically works 17-18 hours.

“I love the early mornings,” he said. “But more than anything, I know what I can get accomplished between 6-6:30 and 9 o’clock in the morning. After 9 o’clock the building starts waking up. And the phone starts ringing. So I really trying and accomplish as much as I can early in the day.”

Although he has worked at the stadium for almost three decades, Gardiner has never watched a full game. He said that it’s easy to get caught up in what’s happening on the field, but his main concern is what’s going on inside the building itself.

“A lot of people in the company know that I’ve never watched a game. I take a little ribbing for it,” Gardiner said.

Though he’s never watched a game, the responsibilities that his job entails are the main motivation that keep him so committed to his work.

“I enjoy the responsibility and the accountability. I’m a driven person. I’ve always looked at my life and there’s nothing I cannot do. You know, I’m a problem solver. My job is to keep this place up and running. My job in a nutshell is to protect the owner’s investment and to keep our fans safe. And I do take that really seriously,” Gardiner said.

