The #Metoo Movement Continues To Raise Awareness And Give Victims The Courage To Speak Out

03/21/18 – 2:00 P.M.

The #metoo movement hasn’t been in the headlines as much but its influence continues to inspire many women. That’s the message from The Courier’s Sara Arthurs…

Arthurs added this has helped victims get the support and services they need.

She said that there is also long-term support for people who were assaulted years ago and are just coming out now.

You can reach out for help by calling Open Arms’ crisis line at 419-422-4766. You can also read Arthurs’ article here.