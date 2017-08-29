The Rock, Kim Kardashian, other stars pledging money to Hurricane Harvey relief

ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian Kevin Hart recently used his new #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge to urge some of his famous pals to pony up for those affected by the killer storm. Now some are taking up his challenge.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the first star to be tagged by his Jumanji co-star, has replied, pledging $25 grand. He added, “Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you’re going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength.”

And Johnson wasn’t alone. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West tweeted, “Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today.” She closed the generous tweet with the hashtag “#HoustonStrong.”

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez posted a video to confirm they were donating 25 grand each to Red Cross relief efforts, and urged fans to give what they could.

Since Harvey made landfall Friday, Houston and the surrounding area has experienced “unprecedented” flooding. The storm has also dumped torrential rain over southeast Texas, with ABC News meteorologists forecasting historic rainfall totaling up to 50 inches by Wednesday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.