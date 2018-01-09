“The Shape of Water”, “Three Billboards”, “Darkest Hour” top BAFTA nominations

“The Shape of Water” Photo: Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures(LONDON) — The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) movie awards — commonly referred to as the “British Oscars” — are in, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack with 12 nominations.

The nominations, which often help predict the Oscar race, also singled out recent Golden Globe winners Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Darkest Hour, both of which tied with nine nominations apiece.

Shape of Water is in the running for best film, with Golden Globe winner del Toro nominated for both director and original screenplay. Star Sally Hawkins is nominated in the leading actress category, with her co-star Octavia Spencer getting a nod for supporting actress.

Also up for best film: Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards.

In addition, Darkest Hour earned a best actor nomination for Gary Oldman, who transformed himself into Winston Churchill for the role. Kristin Scott Thomas earned a supporting actress nomination for playing Churchill’s supportive wife Clementine.

BAFTA also recognized Three Billboards star Frances McDormand in the leading actress category, and fellow Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell got a supporting actor nod, as did co-star Woody Harrelson.

Here’s the list of the main categories for the 2017 BAFTA Awards, which take place place February 18, 2018 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The full list can be found here:

Best Film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Animated Film

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Leading Actress

Annette Bening – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Leslie Manville – Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant – Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

