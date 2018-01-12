“The Shape of Water” wins top honors at Critics' Choice Awards; James Franco a no-show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — The 23st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were carried live from California on the CW Network Thursday night, with The Shape of Water taking home Best Picture honors.

Most notably, James Franco — Best Comedy Actor winner for The Disaster Artist — skipped the event, amid allegations of sexual misconduct from five women earlier in the day.

Unlike Sunday’s Golden Globes, the show mostly steered clear of politics and the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood. However, host Olivia Munn — joined by TV personality Niecy Nash — did take a break from the awards to deliver a tongue-in-cheek “Toast to All the Good Guys in Hollywood,” which included Nash thanking “all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes.”

“Actually, they didn’t say much there,” Munn interrupted.

“Oh, my bad,” replied Nash.

A couple of winners also used their acceptance speeches to address the scandals.

Rachel Brosnahan, Best Actress in a Comedy Series winner for The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel — which also copped Best Comedy Series honors — urged, “Let’s not lose focus…please go to TimesUp.com, donate to the Legal Defense Fund. Let’s keep this going.”

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, honored with the #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who push boundaries on changing stereotypes and the importance of accurately portraying women, said she shared the award with “all the women and men who stand up for what’s right, standing for those who can’t stand or speak for themselves.”

Added Gadot, “My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silent, and we will continue [to] band together, to make strides uniting for equality.”

Here are the winners at Thursday night’s 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele – Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Darkest Hour

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY

The Big Sick

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Get Out



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

In the Fade

BEST SONG

“Remember Me” – Coco

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson – The Good Place



Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Best Movie Made for TV

The Wizard of Lies

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies



Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Best Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Animated Series

Rick and Morty



Best Unstructured Reality Series

Born This Way

Best Structured Reality Series

Shark Tank

Best Reality Competition Series

The Voice

Best Reality Show Host

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

