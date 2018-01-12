“The Shape of Water” wins top honors at Critics' Choice Awards; James Franco a no-show
(LOS ANGELES) — The 23st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were carried live from California on the CW Network Thursday night, with The Shape of Water taking home Best Picture honors.
Most notably, James Franco — Best Comedy Actor winner for The Disaster Artist — skipped the event, amid allegations of sexual misconduct from five women earlier in the day.
Unlike Sunday’s Golden Globes, the show mostly steered clear of politics and the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood. However, host Olivia Munn — joined by TV personality Niecy Nash — did take a break from the awards to deliver a tongue-in-cheek “Toast to All the Good Guys in Hollywood,” which included Nash thanking “all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes.”
“Actually, they didn’t say much there,” Munn interrupted.
“Oh, my bad,” replied Nash.
A couple of winners also used their acceptance speeches to address the scandals.
Rachel Brosnahan, Best Actress in a Comedy Series winner for The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel — which also copped Best Comedy Series honors — urged, “Let’s not lose focus…please go to TimesUp.com, donate to the Legal Defense Fund. Let’s keep this going.”
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, honored with the #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who push boundaries on changing stereotypes and the importance of accurately portraying women, said she shared the award with “all the women and men who stand up for what’s right, standing for those who can’t stand or speak for themselves.”
Added Gadot, “My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silent, and we will continue [to] band together, to make strides uniting for equality.”
Here are the winners at Thursday night’s 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards:
FILM
BEST PICTURE
The Shape of Water
BEST ACTOR
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Jordan Peele – Get Out
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water
BEST EDITING
Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Darkest Hour
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Wonder Woman
BEST COMEDY
The Big Sick
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Get Out
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
In the Fade
BEST SONG
“Remember Me” – Coco
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Walton Goggins – Vice Principals
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Best Movie Made for TV
The Wizard of Lies
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Best Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best Animated Series
Rick and Morty
Best Unstructured Reality Series
Born This Way
Best Structured Reality Series
Shark Tank
Best Reality Competition Series
The Voice
Best Reality Show Host
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
