'The Tonight Show's' Jimmy Fallon announces $1 million donation to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey fund

A Houston-based choir sings “Lean on Me” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC(NEW YORK) — Jimmy Fallon opened Tuesday’s Tonight Show by announcing that the show would be donating $1 million to Houston Texans football player J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

“Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good,” noted Fallon.

“We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers,” he continued. “So many heroes — people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter, the group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV… And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims.”

“I’m proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating $1 million dollars to J.J.’s fund. Thank you, J.J.,” he concluded.

The 42-year-old host the introduced Victoria White and Marquist Taylor, who formed a spontaneous choir with occupants of a Houston shelter displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

White, Taylor and the group, backed by Fallon’s house band The Roots, performed the Bill Withers classic, “Lean on Me.”

