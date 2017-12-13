“The Voice” recap: Jennifer Hudson loses her last two artists

NBC UniversalOn Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the eight artists who performed Monday learned that Team Blake Shelton’s Keisha Renee; Team Adam Levine’s Adam Cunningham; and Davon Fleming and Noah Mac — both from Team Jennifer Hudson — were sent home.

Cunningham and Mac were eliminated on a one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Team Blake’s Red Marlow.

Prior to the vote, Marlow, Cunningham and Mac sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Marlow performed Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight,” Cunningham covered “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” by Travis Tritt and Mac tackled Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times.”

There are now four artists remaining in the competition: Addison is Team Adam’s last remaining member, along with Team Miley’s Brooke Simpson and Marlow and Chloe Kohanski, from Team Blake. There are no artists left on Team Jennifer.

The results show also featured former Voice contestants previewing “It’s Time,” from Neon Dreams, their revue at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Café, as well as X Ambassadors, Machine Gun Kelly and Bebe Rexha with their latest single “Home,” and Jennifer Hudson premiering her new song, “Burden Down.”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

