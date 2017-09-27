“The Voice” recap: The blind auditions continue, as Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus each score country artists

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — The Voice continued on Tuesday night with another hour of blind auditions.

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and new coach Jennifer Hudson were back in their spinning chairs, trying to add to their teams. Before the night was over, Blake and Miley each landed a country artist.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s episode:

Country-pop-soul singer Keisha Renee kicked things off with her version of Don Gibson’s “I Can’t Stop Loving You.” All four coaches turned their chairs around, leading to an intense battle for the singer. Adam admitted that he was probably Keisha’s least likely choice, but argued that the best way for her to become “the best version of yourself” was by not fitting in. Jennifer praised the singer for creating her “own lane,” adding, “That’s what I want to help you do.” Miley touted her experience blending country and pop. However, it was Blake’s simple pitch, “Country music is my life,” that convinced Renee to join his team.

Nurse Dylan Gerard got Adam and Jennifer to turn around with his cover of James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.” Jennifer not only claimed that she could make Dylan a better singer — she proved it by showing him how much better he could sound by singing it in a higher key. Adam had this round in the bag though, because as much as Dylan appreciated Jennifer’s help, he was a Maroon 5 fan, so naturally chose Adam.

Maharasyi, a Los Angeles native of Indonesian descent, is currently a wedding singer, but wants more. Before belting out “Tell Me Something Good,” by Rufus & Chaka Khan, she admitted wanting Miley to coach her, but even though Cyrus did hit her button for the singer, it was Jennifer — using the same strategy she employed on Dylan — who nabbed Maharasyi for her team.

Red Marlow, 40, claimed he was “as country as cornbread,” and the singer — who found success in Nashville singing on demos for songwriters trying to pitch their tunes — proved it with his cover of John Anderson’s “Swingin’.” Blake turned his chair around for Red, as did Miley, who bragged that she’d “sat with Waylon Jennings and Dolly Parton” and “took notes.” However, Blake, noting that he and Red grew up in the same era, convinced him to come aboard Team Blake.

Ashland Craft, closed out the show with her edgy, countrified take on the classic “You Are My Sunshine.” Once again, Blake and Miley turned their chairs around, along with Adam. Cyrus, not willing to lose two country artists to Shelton conceded, “Blake is the king of country,” but added, “They need a queen, and that’s me.” She promised to make Ashland the “punk Dolly Parton.” This battle went to Miley, who scooped up Craft for her team.

The Voice blind auditions continue Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

