“The Voice” recap: The top 10 artists perform for America's vote

NBC Universal(LOS ANGELES) — The Voice live rounds continued on Monday, with the top 10 artists competing for America’s vote, advised by their coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

For their performances, each artist picked a song that inspired him or her as singers.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Team Jennifer’s Davon Fleming kicked things off with Christina Aguilera’s “Hurt.” Adam called Fleming’s knack for covering songs originally done by females “nothing short of miraculous.” Jennifer said she was beyond proud of Davon’s performance, adding, “If you ain’t here by the time next week comes, and the week after that…I don’t know why we’re here.”

Adam Cunningham, representing Team Adam, put his country/soul spin on Pam Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis,” in answer to feedback from his audience suggesting he keep it country. Noting that Cunningham earned two consecutive “instant saves” by performing songs he had chosen himself, Levine told the singer, “My choices clearly suck.” He called the performance Cunningham’s best in the competition so far.

Shi’Ann Jones, Team Jennifer’s 15-year-old pop singer, tackled “Diamonds,” by Rihanna. During rehearsals, Hudson urged Jones to “command the room.” Afterwards, Adam dubbed Shi’Ann “the most improved player” in the competition. Blake praised “the character” in the teen’s voice. Jennifer was also “proud” of her artist.

Team Blake’s alternative rocker, Chloe Kohanski, delivered “Call Me,” by Blondie, noting lead singer Debbie Harry is the artist she “would want to be in music today.” Miley said the performance made her “happy,” for giving young girls someone “modern” to look at that is their own. Blake simply declared, “You are a star – period.”

Team Miley’s Brooke Simpson, unleashed her powerful pipes on “Amazing Grace.” Blake praised the singer for taking the competition to the next level. Miley, who lost an artist last week, told Brooke that she “put a giant Band-Aid on her broken heart” assuring Simpson, “You aren’t going anywhere.”

Team Adam’s Addison Agen closed out the evening with Britney Spears’ “Lucky.” Addison’s former coach, Miley, praised Addison, noting that she wanted to sing along, but couldn’t — in a good way — citing Agen’s unique spin on the song. Adam, while seeming to admit the singer faced some stiff competition, insisted she was “the best artist in competition.”

The evening also included Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, three-time Voice coach Gwen Stefani, performing their holiday single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

