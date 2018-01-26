“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln will voice audiobook of J.K. Rowling's “Quidditch Through the Ages”

AMC/Gene Page(LONDON) — The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln will drop his character’s Georgia drawl for his native English accent when he voices the audio version of J.K. Rowling’s Quidditch Through the Ages, a compendium of the high flying sport played by Harry and his Hogwarts friends and frenemies. Rowling wrote the 2001 book to raise money for charity.

“The Wizarding world is one that I always wanted to get the chance to step into,” said Lincoln in a statement. “What makes this project so special is not only that it allowed me opportunities to create something my kids love and enjoy, but it also supports great causes, like Comic Relief and Lumos.” The latter refers to Rowling’s global charity, dedicated to helping the world’s most vulnerable children and young people.

The audiobook, which promises an “immersive…richly imagined” journey into Harry’s world, is available for exclusive preorder at Audible.com/quidditch and will be released by Rowling’s Pottermore on March 15th, 2018.