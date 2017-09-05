“The X-Files” set for New York Comic Con debut

(L-R) David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Chris Carter – FOX(NEW YORK) — An exclusive peek at the new limited-run season of The X-Files will be unveiled by series creator and executive producer Chris Carter October 10 at New York Comic Con, as part of the show’s sold-out Q&A panel.

Carter and X-Files stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, and Mitch Pileggi will be on hand for the event. The all-new 10-episode series will feature Duchovny and Anderson returning in their respective roles as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, who specialize in chasing down paranormal cases.

New York Comic Con runs from October 8-10 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The X-Files premiered on FOX in September 1993, and ran for nine seasons, earning multiple awards, including 16 Emmys, and best actor Golden Globes for both Anderson and Duchovny.

