Theresa May calls for internet companies to act more quickly to remove terrorist content

Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May called for internet companies to take a harder stance against terrorist content on their platforms Wednesday, speaking at an event in New York with major tech companies.

May wants those companies to go “further and faster” to stop the spread of such material, according to a statement from the United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations. After co-hosting a meeting on preventing terrorist use of the Internet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, May urged internet companies to remove terrorist content within one to two hours of its posting.

May is also calling for companies to work on technological solutions to prevent terrorist content from being uploaded in the first place.

Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter were among the companies in attendance at the event Wednesday evening.

“Terrorist groups are aware that links to their propaganda are being removed more quickly, and are placing a greater emphasis on disseminating content at speed in order to stay ahead,” May’s prepared remarks read.

We’ll stop at nothing to CTRL terrorist use of the internet. There’s no ALTernative. We must #DeleteTerrorism. pic.twitter.com/Ab1j0UkVyj — UKUN_NewYork (@UKUN_NewYork) September 20, 2017

Google and YouTube have already announced increasing use of technology to identify potentially terrorist videos.

Twitter suspended nearly 300,000 accounts between January and June of this year, including a large number that were suspended before posting a single tweet.

