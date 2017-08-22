Thirty-three injured in high-speed train incident outside of Philadelphia

Robert Millis / EyeEm(PHILADELPHIA) — More than 30 people were injured on Tuesday after a high-speed train made contact with an unoccupied parked train outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to official with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. The incident happened just after midnight at a transportation terminal in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, located about 30 minutes west of Philadelphia, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

Thirty-three people, including the train’s operator, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not say exactly how the trains made contact, but she said the incident involved two trains, including an inbound train on SEPTA’s Norristown High Speed line.

The incident is currently under investigation and police, medics and safety operations staff are all on scene, SEPTA officials said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.