This Lyft's for you: Budweiser offers up to 150K free rides for drinkers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — While Budweiser obviously wants people to have a good time, the beer company doesn’t want people getting behind the wheel after doing so, so it’s partnering with the ride share company Lyft.

Expanding a pilot program started last year, Budweiser will provide up to 150,000 free round-trip rides — worth 10 bucks each way — via Lyft codes for your Lyft account that Budweiser will share on its Facebook and Instagram, starting every Thursday at 2 p.m.

The free rides will be available from Thursday until Sunday of each week.

The program, which began last year in Colorado, Illinois, Florida and New York last year, will now also be available in Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.

