“Thor” scene-stealer Tessa Thompson, Whoopi, team up for “Furlough”

IFC has acquired the distribution rights to air Furlough, a new comedy staring Tessa Thompson and Whoopi Goldberg.

According to Variety, the story will follow Thompson’s character, a woman working part-time at a jail who also must take care of her aging mother, played by Goldberg. While at work, Thompson is ordered to accompany an, “unruly prisoner on an emergency furlough to visit her dying mother.” During the trip, things begin to fall apart.

Oscar winner Melissa Leo will play the unruly prisoner, while fellow Oscar winner Anna Paquin — as well as Edgar Ramirez and La La Anthony — round out the supporting cast.

Thompson is on a hot streak, after stealing scenes as Valkyrie in the blockbuster Thor: Ragnorok. She is rumored to continue her superheroic ways in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

