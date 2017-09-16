Thousands of Floridians still without power as crews work 'around the clock'

iStock/Thinkstock(TAMPA, Fla.) — A week after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida and barreled through the state, about hundreds of thousands of customers still have no power in the sweltering September heat.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Florida Power & Light said about 735,000 customers, or 15 percent of the utility’s customers, were without electricity.

Rob Gould, the utility company’s chief communications officer, said they did not expect to have the power fully back on in Miami-Dade specifically until Tuesday.

“We are doing everything we can to restore power,” Gould said at a press conference on Saturday, “But this was an extremely large impact storm that impacted all 35 counties.”

Power outages climbed to 6.7 million accounts at its peak Monday, the governor’s office said.

Widespread outages can pose dangers, especially in the 90-plus degree Florida heat. A Hollywood, Florida, nursing home didn’t lose full power but Irma did knock out its air conditioning; temperatures climbed up to 106 degrees at the facility, leading to the deaths of eight patients.

The governor’s office said “power restoration crews have been working around the clock” for what it called “the largest power restoration undertaking in history for a single state.”

“We will not stop until 100 percent of Florida homes and businesses have power so all families can get back to their normal lives,” Gov. Rick Scott said in the statement Thursday night.

